Sanford man convicted of running over his girlfriend with stolen truck

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A Sanford man has been convicted of second-degree murder and carjacking after running over his girlfriend with a stolen truck in Lake Mary.

On Thursday, Toivante “Toby” Williams, 31, was found guilty of killing Katrina Redden, 39, based on evidence presented during a six-day trial.

“His phone tells you when he killed her,” assistant state attorney Domenick Leo told jurors.

An acquaintance, Javier Martinez, testified that he was driving Williams and Redden around Sanford in May 2021 when Williams accused him of flirting with Redden and began beating him. Martinez escaped the truck without his phone, shoes or wallet, and was later seen on security cameras walking in his socks to a 7-Eleven to call for help.

Security footage captured the Ford truck heading south toward Lake Mary, where a 911 caller reported seeing the vehicle run over Redden near a parking lot. The driver then turned around and ran over her again, killing her.

Williams’ defense argued that there was a lack of traffic camera evidence to prove he was driving the truck at the time of the murder and pointed the finger at Martinez in interviews with Lake Mary police.

However, prosecutors used mobile phone location data to place Williams at the crime scenes, corroborating witness statements and surveillance videos.

In addition to the murder and carjacking charges, Williams was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as he had brought methamphetamine and a handgun with him that night.

Due to these crimes happening within three years of Williams’ release from a prior prison term, prosecutors successfully argued for him to be sentenced as a prison releasee reoffender, which carries tougher mandatory sentences.

Williams now faces life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Aug. 7.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group