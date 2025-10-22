Sanford residents disappointed following Porchfest cancellation

SANFORD, Fla. — One of Sanford’s most beloved community traditions won’t return next year, and residents say they’re heartbroken.

Organizers of Sanford Porchfest announced that the 2026 event has been canceled, citing logistical challenges that made it impossible to move forward.

The festival, which features live music, art, and dance performances on porches throughout the historic downtown district, has been a staple in Seminole County for nearly a decade. “It was very disappointing. It’s such a wholesome, awesome event,” one resident said. Another added, “I was very surprised. We look forward to it every year.”

Porchfest has drawn thousands of visitors annually, boosting foot traffic and sales for local businesses.

In 2025, the nonprofit behind the event featured 70 bands performing across 18 porches and raised roughly $80,000 for youth programs in Seminole County.

“It brings a lot of money, a bunch of different people from all over the place,” a local said. “They wanna hang out and have fun.”

At First Street Lounge, one of downtown Sanford’s oldest bars, owners say they’re already feeling the impact. “We are very upset,” said Valencia Fetchick, manager at First Street Lounge. “The reason being that it generates a lot of revenue, and the bars are packed. And the way the economy is, business has been very slow. So to take that away from us is kinda hectic.”

Sanford residents say the festival helps showcase their city to visitors beyond the theme parks. “It’s the interconnectivity of the Orlando Sanford airport,” said longtime resident John Bertholf. “When people look up Disney, Universal, SeaWorld. There are also other things to do, like beautiful Lake Monroe.”

The Sanford Porchfest was launched by four women who got the idea based on the original festival held in Ithaca, New York.

The official first one in Sanford was in 2018, and it has continued to grow year after year.

In a statement, the City of Sanford said it’s disappointed about the cancellation but understands the challenges organizers faced. City officials said they hope Porchfest will return in 2027.

