Santa takes over Disney: Jolly surprises await in every park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Santa Claus is set to make appearances across Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season, delighting guests at all four theme parks and Disney Springs.

From now until Christmas Eve, visitors can meet Santa at various locations, including Restaurantosaurus in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney Presents at Hollywood Studios, CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT, and Storybook Circus at Magic Kingdom.

“We hope guests get caught up in the joy, imagination, and whimsy of the holidays,” said Matthew, Show Director with Disney Live Entertainment, about Santa’s new location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can enjoy a brand-new holiday installation at Walt Disney Presents, featuring festive displays and seasonal ‘Holiday Shorts’ in the theater.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers a unique holiday experience with globally inspired decor and the Merry Menagerie of life-sized animal puppets on Discovery Island.

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays begins November 28, featuring international holiday storytellers and festive displays, including a Spaceship Earth gingerbread display at CommuniCore Hall.

Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party includes Santa waving from his sleigh during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the Jingle Cruise in Adventureland.

At Disney Springs, guests can join a virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app to meet Santa in his workshop near Disney’s Pin Traders.

