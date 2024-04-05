Saturday: Food giveaway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY Fla. — Residents in the Taft area of Orange County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Rep. Jennifer “Rita” Harris and Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The April 6 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at Taft Community Center, located at:

9450 S Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32824

The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

READ: ‘Full recovery’: Sheriff praises staff who rescued lifeless man from Volusia County surf

Farm Share event in Orange County Food distribution on April 6 in Taft (Farm Share)

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

READ: Hurricane season forecast: How many storms are expected this year?

See the map below for event location:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group