‘Full recovery’: Sheriff praises staff who rescued lifeless man from Volusia County surf

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is recovering from a close call at a Volusia County beach.

The swimmer got caught in a rip current last weekend on New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is praising all the first responders who saved the man’s life.

Lifeguards were able to pull him from the surf but said they found him unresponsive and without a pulse.

First responders quickly started CPR and revived the man.

Now, he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The victim recently got a chance to thank the men and women who saved him.

Today he’s made a complete recovery with no ill effects! 21 years old with a bright future ahead of him.



GREAT JOB to all involved in this rescue and CONGRATS on the life-saving award you will be receiving! @VolusiaBeach @CountyOfVolusia @VolusiaSheriff — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) April 5, 2024

Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted a photo of the reunion on social media.

Chitwood said thanks to the quick work of these life-saving heroes, the 21-year-old man now has a bright future ahead of him.

