Saturday: Get a free backpack at these Orlando-area events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — School starts in just over a week in Orange County, so it’s just about time to get those school supplies loaded into a backpack.

If you’re still looking for a little help tracking down a free backpack, here are some events around Orlando happening Saturday that can help.

District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe has organized three separate locations where kids can land a free backpack.

Locations and times on Aug. 3 include:

9 a.m. - St. John Vianney Catholic School: 6200 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, Florida 32809

12 p.m. - Conway Elementary School: 4100 Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando, Florida 32812

3 p.m. - Odyssey Middle School: 9290 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32829

All giveaways will be drive-up style and on a first come, first served basis.

With the help of sponsors, Uribe said 1,000 backpacks will be available. A child must be present to receive one.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office will also be handing out backpacks to kids at no cost on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families can visit the Back to School Bash at OCSO Headquarters.

That’s located at:

2500 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32804

The agency will give out free backpacks and other supplies just in time for the new school year.

The bash will also feature games, prizes, music and even OCSO’s popular Mobile Video Game Theater.

Again, a child must attend to receive a backpack and other supplies, which are limited.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group