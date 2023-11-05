Scam alert: Deputies warn of fake letter for roof financing in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s investigators say there’s a scam letter going around that they want you to look out for.

They said the letter claims to be a “Community Alert” about money that’s available for getting your roof replaced.

Investigators said it leads residents to believe they can get thousands of dollars in financing for protection against hurricanes, hail, or tornadoes.

But the letter is fake, FCSO said.

It also asks recipients to call a phone number to set up an appointment.

“If you receive this letter, DO NOT call the number! Instead, call FCSO,” Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

Residents can call FCSO at 386-313-4911.

To avoid scams, officials said you should look closely for typos and bad grammar and reminded residents to never give out personal information over the phone.

Flagler County Sheriff's investigators said this letter is a scam. Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office: Facebook (Flagler County Sheriff's Office: Facebook)

