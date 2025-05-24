School cell phone bill goes to desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Legislature on Friday formally sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill that would prohibit elementary and middle school students from using cell phones during the entire school day.

The cell-phone change, which was included in a broader education bill (HB 1105), would expand on a current law that prevents students from using cell phones during instructional time.

It would prohibit cell-phone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools.

It would also create a pilot program in six counties that would prevent cell phone use in high schools throughout the school day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group