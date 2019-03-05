Seminole County students who vape marijuana will face arrest, school officials say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County Public Schools sent a note to parents Monday, warning them that students who use electronic cigarettes to smoke marijuana at school will be arrested.
Students who do so will be charged with a felony, and if convicted, they could be imprisoned for five years and fined $5,000, officials said.
Related Headlines
Read: Tobacco use among young people on the rise due to e-cigarettes, CDC says
The school district told Channel 9 on Monday that 44 students have been suspended for bringing vaporizer pens to school but none contained THC.
Read: Police: Vape shop owner, employees charged with selling pot products to minors
"Some people are getting addicted to it," said Reanna Ettman, a Winter Springs High School student. "They can't go more than five minutes without having to hit it."
Students said school administrators use metal detectors to search students for e-cigarettes multiple times daily.
Some students just told us 99% of their classmates are using these vape pens at school. Seminole County is sending out a strict warning about the major punishment students will face if caught with one - and even bigger consequences if they have THC inside. @WFTV at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/0MpWhBjgsN— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) March 5, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}