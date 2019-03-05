  • Seminole County students who vape marijuana will face arrest, school officials say

    WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County Public Schools sent a note to parents Monday, warning them that students who use electronic cigarettes to smoke marijuana at school will be arrested.

    Students who do so will be charged with a felony, and if convicted, they could be imprisoned for five years and fined $5,000, officials said.

    The school district told Channel 9 on Monday that 44 students have been suspended for bringing vaporizer pens to school but none contained THC.

    "Some people are getting addicted to it," said Reanna Ettman, a Winter Springs High School student. "They can't go more than five minutes without having to hit it."

    Students said school administrators use metal detectors to search students for e-cigarettes multiple times daily.

