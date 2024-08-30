Sea wall construction to begin next week to help protect A1A in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is ready to start construction on another sea wall.

The project aims to help protect the coast in Volusia County.

Next week, crews will break ground on a second wall in Ormond-by-the-Sea.

Watch: New sea wall project aims to protect coastlines still recovering from previous hurricanes

Back in March, work on the first wall started in Flagler Beach.

The two buried seawalls will help protect A1A from erosion during hurricanes and strong storms.

Read: Crews to begin new seawall construction along A1A in Flagler County

People will be able to access the beach from nearby walkovers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group