Search continues for men accused of carjacking Deltona woman

DELTONA, Fla. - Detectives on Thursday continued their search for a trio in connection with the armed carjacking of a 19-year-old Deltona woman, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly before midnight Dec. 5, one of the men asked the woman to jumpstart his car as she arrived at her Sanborn Lane home, investigators said.
Related Headlines
Deputies said one of the men pointed a gun at the victim, the two men stole her white 2002 Ford Escort, picked up a third man who was in the area and drove away.
Read: Deputies: Woman carjacked by armed men while returning to her Deltona home
The woman ran into her home and called 911. She was uninjured, but her mother told Channel 9 on Thursday that she remains traumatized by the incident.
Detectives said they continue to search for Ruben Morales, 21, and Damion Prince, 20, and they seek to identify the third man.
Anyone who has information about the suspects or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}