Deputies: Woman carjacked by armed men while returning to her Deltona home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was pulled from her car at gunpoint by three men as she returned home Wednesday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the armed carjacking occurred just before midnight Wednesday on Sanborn Lane in Deltona.
Related Headlines
The woman was not injured, but the men did get away with her car, deputies said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not release any information about possible suspects.
This is a developing story. Tune in to Eyewitness News at noon for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}