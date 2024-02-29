Search continues with more than 100 emergency response personnel to find missing Hunter’s Creek teen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues for 13-year-old Madeline “Maddie” Soto, the Hunter’s Creel teen who disappeared Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night they started the search for the teen but has been unsuccessful thus far.

“We’re not going to stop looking,” said John Mina, Orange County Sheriff.

Wednesday, more than 100 emergency response team members searched the areas where she was last seen.

Maddie was last seen when she was dropped off at Peace Church Monday morning by her mother’s boyfriend.

“If you see my daughter, just please bring her home. I just hope you’re okay Maddie. I hope you’re safe,” said Jennifer Soto, Maddie’s mother.

Jennifer said she noticed her daughter was missing after she never met her at the normal pick-up spot after school that’s when she filed a missing person’s report with police.

Jennifer said the same day, Maddie left her phone at home.

Mina said after searching through Maddie’s phone, they found text messages to a friend that said she wanted to live in the woods after her 13th birthday.

According to her mother, the family celebrated Maddie’s birthday with a party on Sunday.

Mina said they have interviewed the family, close relatives, and friends of her whereabouts. They are also using bloodhounds to track Maddie’s scent.

While detectives investigate their search, more than 100 members of the emergency response teams are searching in various locations to find leads of Madeline.

