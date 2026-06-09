Search for missing man leads investigators to property, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators searching for clues in the disappearance of a man missing since 2020 recently followed up on a tip that led them to a property in Orange County, according to the Town of Oakland Police Department.

Police said they received information suggesting that Tyler Green, who has been missing for several years, may have been buried on the property.

Cadaver dogs were brought in to search the area and alerted investigators to two locations of interest, police said.

Because the property is located within Orange County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, Oakland police requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office forensic team to further examine the sites.

After investigating the areas identified by the dogs, authorities said Tyler Green was not located.

Police stressed that the current property owner is not connected to Green’s disappearance. According to investigators, the owner purchased the property long after Green went missing and has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

Tyler Green remains missing, and investigators continue to seek information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Oakland Police Department.

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