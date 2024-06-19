SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering discounts on park tickets for a limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Summer is here, and SeaWorld and Aquatica are celebrating the season with a ‘Best Sale of the Year’.

From June 17 to 23, the theme park offers up to 55% off tickets, fun cards, and annual passes at each park.

SeaWorld also unveiled its new summer lineup, including exciting events every weekend, such as a new Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast, the Viva La Musica, and Bands Brew and BBQ.

SeaWorld also announced its firework display will paint the night sky on select summer evenings.

The theme park will debut new attractions and activities:

Antarctica Realm will be home to the new family coaster, Penguin Trek. Visitors will be able to cool off at the new bar, South Polo Sips, and Expedition Cafe will reopen with a new menu. Visitors can also enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the penguin habitat.

will be home to the new family coaster, Penguin Trek. Visitors will be able to cool off at the new bar, South Polo Sips, and Expedition Cafe will reopen with a new menu. Visitors can also enjoy up-close encounters with penguins in the penguin habitat. “So Much More to Sea” 60th Anniversary Parade Featuring Shamu and Crew: In celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary, visitors can enjoy an all-new interactive parade with SeaWorld characters.

In celebration of SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary, visitors can enjoy an all-new interactive parade with SeaWorld characters. Cirque-Style Show, Xceleration: Visitors can watch an all-new live stunt show featuring BMX roller skating and skateboarding.

Visitors can watch an all-new live stunt show featuring BMX roller skating and skateboarding. Shamu and Crew Better Together Breakfast: Visitors can start their day hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying breakfast.

Visitors can start their day hanging out with Shamu and Crew while enjoying breakfast. Sea Lion Presentation: Starting June 7, the theme park will debut Flippers, Facts and Fun: The Sea Lion Experience, a new sea lion presentation.

Aquatica also offers a new nighttime swim party that transforms the water park into a neon-lit paradise.

The water park will introduce new attractions and foods for 16 select nights throughout the summer.

Aquatica will transform the water park into a neon paradise with electric tides, laser show, and illuminating the lazy river.

