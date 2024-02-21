SeaWorld food festival has expanded the performance lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Seven Seas Food Festival has expanded the lineup with exciting new performers.

SeaWorld Orlando has just announced the addition of six new performers to the festival.

Which will now include Hanson, The Goo Goo Dolls, Big Bad VooDoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue, and Natalie Grant.

Read: ‘Messi Mania’: Soccer legend’s draw causes major jump in ticket prices

The concerts will be at the Baystage Stadium every Saturday and Sunday throughout the Seven Seas Food Festival, which is included with park admission.

The food festival will feature over 200 new cuisines for guests to try next month and will have food stalls around the park with over 200 food and drink options.

See Photos: Where $100,000 goes the furthest

The festival will start on Feb. 2 and go until May 19.

Click here for more information about the concerts.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 SeaWorld food festival returns with new foods and beverages Café De Mar (SeaWorld Orlando)

Check out the updated lineup, include the new additions below:

Ludacris (Hip-Hop)

NEW- Hanson (Pop/Rock)

NEW- The Goo Goo Dolls (Pop/Rock)

NEW- Big Bad VooDoo Daddy (Swing)

NEW- The Righteous Brothers (Pop/Soul/Rock)

Hoobastank (Rock)

Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)

Newsboys (Rock)

NEW- Boyce Avenue (Pop/Rock)

NEW- Natalie Grant (Christian/Gospel)

Josh Turner (Country)

Warrant (Rock)

Grupo Niche (Latin)

Night Ranger (Rock)

Corey Kent (Country)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group