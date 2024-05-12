SeaWorld Orlando announced ticket sales for Howl-O-Scream

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s never too early to plan for the spooky season; Howl-O-Scream is returning to SeaWorld Orlando this fall

SeaWorld Orlando’s Mayhem sale is tempting guests to grab discounted event tickets before the prices creep up.

Visitors must purchase at least two tickets, each priced at $38.99.

Although the event lineup for 2024 has not been announced, visitors can expect haunted houses, scare zones, and frightful shows.

The scare event will return for selected nights starting in September.

