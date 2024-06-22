ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released the opening date for its newest attraction.

Penguin Trek, a family launch coaster, will be in the new Antarctica Realm coming this summer.

The immersive area will have thrilling rides, dining and wildlife encounters.

The roller coaster gives the whole family an experience, from the young adventurer at 42 inches to the thrill-seeker at 77 inches.

Read: SeaWorld and Aquatica are offering discounts on park tickets for a limited time

SeaWorld Orlando announces grand opening for Penguin Trek Penguin Trek, a family launch coaster, will be in the new Antarctica Realm coming this summer. (SeaWorld Orlando /SeaWorld Orlando)

Riders will board snowmobile ride cars for an expedition through Antarctica.

When they exit the ride, they will learn about the penguin habitat, part of the theme park’s animal conservation mission.

Inside the Antaractica Realm, there will be South Pole Sips for ice-cold draft beer and frozen cocktails and Expedition Café for grab-and-go meals and Italian and Asian dishes.

The grand opening will be on July 7, 2024.

SeaWorld Orlando announces grand opening for Penguin Trek Penguin Trek, a family launch coaster, will be in the new Antarctica Realm coming this summer. (SeaWorld Orlando /SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group