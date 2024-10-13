SeaWorld Orlando welcomes rescued Pacific Walrus calf, Ukiaq, from Alaska

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando welcomes a rare, rescued Pacific walrus calf from the Alaska SeaLife Center.

The calf, named Ukiaq, which means “autumn” in the Iñupiaq language, was found orphaned in Utqiagvik, Alaska.

Ukiaq, or Uki, arrived at SeaWorld Orlando on Sept. 18, 2024, weighing about 220 pounds.

The park said the US Fish & Wildlife Service has deemed Uki non-releasable, and SeaWorld Orlando was chosen for her long-term care.

The theme park staff and environment, including a potential surrogate female walrus, provide an ideal care setting for Uki.

SeaWorld said Uki’s care is part of the park’s commitment to wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

The theme park said the calf would not be displayed in guest-facing habitats as she acclimates and receives essential care.

