SeaWorld parent United Parks & Resorts eyes huge 2025 expansion in Texas

, Fla. — Orlando-based United Parks & Resorts is pursuing the development of a new area at SeaWorld San Antonio that will span nearly 150,000 square feet and tout its animal rescue efforts, according to an initial filing with the state of Texas.

The current filing refers to a “confidential project” including new construction and a renovation but few additional details. An earlier version of the filing included the name Rescue Jr.

In 2023, SeaWorld San Diego added a Rescue Jr area to its park footprint. The area includes rides, water features, climbing structures and other features tied to SeaWorld’s ongoing commitment to animal rescue and rehabilitation. It also features authentic rescue vehicles and hands-on activities.

