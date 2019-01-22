Second baby sloth born at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard County Zoo has welcomed another baby sloth!
The infant Linnaeus two-toed sloth was born to 13-year-old Sammy at the zoo on Jan. 4.
This is Sammy’s second offspring at the zoo. She gave birth to Lorenzo in October 2018.
"Sammy is not a first-time mom, so she has experience in raising babies," said Michelle Smurl, director of animal programs at the zoo in a news release. "We're glad to be able to take a hands-off approach and see the newborn thriving in a more natural setting."
Fifteen-year-old Dustin fathered both babies. The newborn's sex is unknown at the time as testing is needed to determine this information in sloths.
The newborn will remain on its mother for around six months before becoming independent.
Notorious for their slow-paced lifestyle, Linnaeus two-toed sloths face challenges from habitat loss and the exotic pet trade in Central and South America.
