Second decomposed body linked to now-closed Orlando funeral home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators confirmed Thursday that a second heavily decomposed body has been linked to a now-shuttered funeral home.

Documents released by the Department of Financial Services said Orlando police officers showed up to Foster’s Funeral Home for a burglary call on Aug. 10, where they found the body of a woman in 110-degree heat.

OUC confirmed the property’s power was shut off July 23.

The documents said when owner and funeral director Amos Jerome Foster took the woman’s body to a crematory in south Orange County the following day, the decomposed body of a man was also in the back of the car.

They said the unidentified man had three different names on his tags and cardboard box. They said none of the names matched records at the medical examiner’s office.

In a phone call Thursday, Foster said he went to the hospital after the woman’s service in late June or early July and had been ordered by doctors to not drive.

He said staff were supposed to take the woman to the crematory and he had not been back to the property since that day.

As for the man, he said the body was dropped off at his funeral home while he was in the hospital. He said he didn’t know who left the man with his staff or who the man was.

Investigators said they found mattresses all over the property in their initial searches, but the mattresses had disappeared by the time they returned to raid the building Aug. 19.

They said the property owner told them Foster also cleared out a locked back room full of boxes hours before that Aug. 19 raid.

Foster denied knowledge of the mattresses and said the back room belonged to the property owner, not himself, and denied removing boxes from it.

Orlando police said a preliminary investigation yielded no criminal violations, but their investigation is still marked as active. Improper storage of a body is a third degree felony in Florida.

DFS agents have suspended Foster’s licenses.

