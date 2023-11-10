Second Harvest Food Bank program provides culinary training for adults facing barriers

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s now less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, and these caterers will be working hard to feed hungry families.

Local residents are now getting some help thanks to a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

The organization is working to teach skills that will extend beyond the holiday season.

This is the busiest time of year for the chefs at Plate Above Catering in Orlando.

They meticulously craft each menu selection from scratch, using the best locally sourced ingredients.

All customers have to do is heat the food up.

The meals provide more than just a full stomach. They also provide a new beginning.

Plate Above Catering donates a portion of it profits to the culinary training program at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

The 16-week culinary program provides adults facing barriers to employment with the culinary and life skills training needed to pursue a full-time sustainable career in the food industry.

What would cost between $6,000 to $7,000 is provided absolutely free thanks in large part to Plate Above Catering.

The more meals the chefs prepare and serve, the more students get to go through the program.

