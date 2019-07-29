Second shark bite in New Smyrna Beach in two days

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach in as many days, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials.
A surfer was bitten on the hand Monday afternoon, lifeguards said.
Officials have not identified the surfer or detailed the extent of his injuries.
On Saturday, an Arizona man was bitten on the leg by a shark in New Smyrna Beach while boogie boarding.
Officials said William Angell, 49, was bitten on the right thigh around 4:30 p.m.
Paramedics treated Angell on the beach before he drove himself to the hospital.
