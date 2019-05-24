Second suspect granted bond in Palm Bay extortion, racketeering case

PALM BAY, Fla. - The second suspect in a Palm Bay racketeering case could bond out of jail Friday.
A judge granted Jose Aguiar a $60,000 bond Friday morning. He pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit extortion.
The other suspect in the case, former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager David Isnardi, bonded out of jail earlier this month. He also pleaded not guilty.
FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found that in 2017, Isnardi and Aguiar conspired together to have a Palm Bay councilman arrested on drug charges. The two are also accused of planning to install cameras inside a home in hopes of catching Palm Bay officials in "compromising" situations.
State investigators believe the pair plotted to use drugs and prostitutes to catch government officials in compromising situations to affect votes.
Officials believe Aguiar sought to control Palm Bay's government and influence votes to his benefit.
Aguiar’s attorney said he expected his client to bond out of jail before the end of day Friday.
