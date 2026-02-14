$5,000 reward for information on missing Orlando woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information to help locate Robertyne Sulfranc, who was last seen in Orlando on Nov. 23, 2025.

Sulfranc, 32, disappeared after failing to arrive for a planned Thanksgiving gathering with family and friends.

She was last seen in the 700 block of S. Lee Avenue in Orlando. Since that time, she has stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

Sulfranc is a Black female, 32, who is approximately five feet two inches tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and has several tattoos.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could help locate Sulfranc to contact them. Tips can be provided anonymously.

