Suspect caught after attempted break-in at ABC Liquor in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. — On February 12, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department arrested William Brian Whitaker II for an attempted burglary at an ABC Liquor store.

Officers arrived at ABC Liquor located at 2360 State Road 44 around 10:40 p.m. following a business alarm signaling a potential exterior glass break.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department confirmed that a fixed exterior window at the scene was significantly damaged, with damages estimated at over $1,000. Investigators observed strike marks and a small opening that indicated an attempted forced entry. However, a thorough property check revealed no interior entry or missing goods.

During the investigation, partner agencies located Whitaker’s vehicle nearby. Soon after the alarm sounded, officers and deputies pulled over Whitaker’s vehicle on State Road 44. Whitaker was detained peacefully.

During a search after the arrest, officers found a skeleton lock-pick set in Whitaker’s pocket and a mask inside the vehicle.

Whitaker was taken to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department for questioning. Afterwards, he was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and charged with breaking into a structure with property damage and possessing burglary tools.

