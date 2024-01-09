The secret’s out: Here’s Orlando’s top restaurant of all time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An unassuming African restaurant in a strip mall in the south Orlando neighborhood of Williamsburg is Orange County’s most popular eatery, according to Yelp.

The review site ranked local restaurants based on a number of factors, including the volume and ratings of customer reviews.

The clear winner? Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine.

Read: Tornado slams Florida Panhandle, leaves path of destruction

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Downtown Clermont lumber yard could turn into stores, restaurants, hundreds of apartments (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group