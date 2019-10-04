Security guard shot trying to break up fight stemming from Megabus confrontation, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A security guard is recovering from a shooting after attempting to break up a fight that stemmed from an argument aboard a Megabus Thursday evening.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Orange Blossom Trail.
Deputies believe a man and woman who were arguing on the bus exited at the stop. As the two exited the bus, a family member of the woman began fighting with the man.
Officials said a security guard who attempted to break up the fight was then shot.
The guard was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Officials have not released any arrest information.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}