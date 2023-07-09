SEE: Daytona Beach firefighters battle truck fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department battled a truck fire Saturday.

Fire officials said five trucks were involved, and one truck had visible damage.

Five first responder crews helped clean up at the scene.

The fire department said they estimate the fire will cost $1.5 to $2 million in damages.

