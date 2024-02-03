See inside the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For one day, Orlando’s downtown streets were transformed into a competitive venue for America’s fastest marathon runners.

Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods played host to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon event Feb. 3. Hundreds of qualified runners raced 26.2 miles through the City Beautiful for the first time as they jockeyed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Conner Mantz and Clayton Young qualified for the U.S. team for the men’s race, while Fiona O’Keeffe, Emily Sisson and Dakotah Lindwurm qualified on the women’s side. O’Keeffe also clocked the fastest time for a woman in U.S. Olympic trials history, at two hours, 22 minutes and 10 seconds.

