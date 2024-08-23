KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rain and storms rolled in Thursday ever since the morning commute.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said some lightning strikes even “skinned” a tree in Kissimmee.

Terry said lightning temperatures can reach 50,000 Fahrenheit.

“(It) creates a channel of plasma, which causes water to expand explosively and severely damages whatever it strikes,” he said.

Read: ‘An engineering marvel’: Brevard Public Schools celebrates opening of new Marine-Science lab

SEE: Lightning ‘skins’ tree in Kissimmee Terry said lightning temperatures can reach 50,000 Fahrenheit and cause severe damage to whatever it hits. (Mark Weimer/Mark Weimer)

SEE: Lightning ‘skins’ tree in Kissimmee Terry said lightning temperatures can reach 50,000 Fahrenheit and cause severe damage to whatever it hits. (Mark Weimer/Mark Weimer)

Thursday was the coolest weather in Orlando at 86 degrees.

Severe Weather Center 9 has tracked this weak front all week, stuck across Central Florida with heavier thunderstorms across our northern zones.

Generally, the front will still be there for Friday, but we’ll have more afternoon storms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group