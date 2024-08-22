See photos & videos as waterspout forms over Lake Jesup

SANFORD, Fla. — A waterspout formed over Lake Jesup near Sanford on Wednesday afternoon, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.
This was as scattered thunderstorms poured over Central Florida with an unstable afternoon weather pattern.
“These waterspouts are formed the way traditional tornadoes are -- from a mesocyclone (a rotating storm), but instead, (they form) from a locally unstable and humid environment,” Terry said. “They’re typically short-lived and relatively weak but can cause damage.”
