See photos & videos as waterspout forms over Lake Jesup

SANFORD, Fla. — A waterspout formed over Lake Jesup near Sanford on Wednesday afternoon, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

This was as scattered thunderstorms poured over Central Florida with an unstable afternoon weather pattern.

“These waterspouts are formed the way traditional tornadoes are -- from a mesocyclone (a rotating storm), but instead, (they form) from a locally unstable and humid environment,” Terry said. “They’re typically short-lived and relatively weak but can cause damage.”

Read: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

Thank you to our Channel 9 viewers who sent photos and videos capturing the waterspout.

See them below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Lake Jesup waterspout A waterspout was sighted over Lake Jesup near Sanford on Wednesday afternoon as an unstable afternoon brings scatted thunderstorms, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group