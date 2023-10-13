See video: Carjacking suspect leads deputies on chase with speed over 110 mph

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Orlando teenagers sent deputies on a chase through two Central Florida counties on Thursday night.

At Around 8 p.m. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office got a report of an armed carjacking of a 59-year-old woman on the 900 block of south Ivey Lane.

Deputies said the car took off on to Interstate 4 toward Daytona Beach and a pursuit started.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted in the case, the suspect reached speeds of 113 mph during the chase.

Daytona Beach police attempted to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle but was ineffective.

Deputies eventually were able to use a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Investigators found a semi-automatic weapon in the car and took the three 17-year-olds into custody.

Volusia County deputies charged the driver with grand theft auto, and for the chase he started. The passengers were sent home with their guardians.

