See what the change in Brightline ridership means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline passenger train service wrapped up 2023 with the continued growth of ridership on its new route to Orlando, which may mean revenue growth that can lead to new stations, additional routes, new jobs and more.

The Miami-based intercity rail charted more than 115,683 December riders between South Florida and Orlando International Airport, up from 93,184 in November.

In total, 306,131 riders took the trip between the two regions from its local start on Sept. 22 to the end of December. For the entire year, including its South Florida local service, the train registered 2.05 million customers.

Read: Chick-fil-A class action deadline looms; how you can get your portion of settlement

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Melbourne council members discuss railway safety after 2 deadly crashes After two recent fatal car crashes with a Brightline train, safety has become top of mind for leaders in Melbourne. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group