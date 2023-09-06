Local

Seeing pink: Flamingos spotted in Kentucky, Ohio following Hurricane Idalia

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, people across the country are seeing pink, and Hurricane Idalia may be to blame.

People as far away as Kentucky and Ohio have reported sightings of pink flamingos.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The leading theory right now is that the birds got diverted by Hurricane Idalia while they were traveling in the Caribbean.

Experts said many may have headed north to escape the nasty weather, and have decided to stay.

Read: Tropical Storm Lee forecast to become a hurricane today, Cat. 4 storm soon

Image 1 of 11

Baby pink flamingo Just in time for National Pink Flamingo Day on Thursday, June 23, Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of their baby pink flamingo chick. (Discovery Cove)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read