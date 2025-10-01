Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded at 151% capacity

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Animal shelters across Central Florida are crowded, and in Seminole County, it has reached a breaking point.

Seminole County Animal Services says it is now at 151% capacity.

Kennels are full, and some pets are even being kept in crates stacked on top of each other.

To help, the shelter is waiving adoption fees, thanks to an anonymous donation.

Officials said every adoption makes a difference.

