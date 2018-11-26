Seminole County bus monitor hit by bus in Winter Springs, school district says

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Seminole County bus monitor was hit and dragged by a bus Monday morning in Winter Springs, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.
Seminole County Public Schools said the incident happened at the school district’s transportation depot.
The Winter Springs Police Department is investigating the incident.
Police said the woman either tripped or fell in the parking lot and a bus making a U-turn turned over her.
According to police, the woman was dragged along the pavement by the rear axle of the bus.
A representative for SCPS said the bus monitor was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital, but that the extent her injuries are unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for updates.
#New:@SCPSInfo bus monitor dragged by school bus this morning. Winter Springs Police day she either tripped or fell in the parking lot. PD says bus was making a U-turn and turned over her. The rear axle carrier dragged her down the pavement. No word on name or condition. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ySnowEnvSs— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) November 26, 2018
