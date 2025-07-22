Seminole County could increase property taxes by 12%, first increase in over 20 years

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on the county’s first property tax increase in more than 20 years.

County leaders say the proposal would raise taxes by about 12%.

The extra tax dollars would be used to fill a $35 million budget gap.

The increase would come after a nearly 7% jump in property values.

For a home worth $400,000, the increase would cost about $200 more, a year.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

