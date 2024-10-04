Seminole County Fire Rescue celebrates 50th anniversary by giving back to the community

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary all week by giving back to the community.

On Monday, SCFD toured Seminole communities, where they promoted police-community bonds and shared safety tips with residents.

They were also out Friday at The Geneva School in Casselberry, where they collected student-made teddy bears to donate to children transported to the hospital.

SCFD participates in nearly 700 community events per year, reaching more than 130,000 residents.

Families can catch them Saturday at the North Branch Library in Sanford for hero-themed story time and activities.

