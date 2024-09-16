Seminole County firefighter helps comfort dog after owners involved in car crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County firefighter is being praised for helping the victims of a car crash.

Firefighter Johnny Walker did more than make sure the people involved in the crash were alright.

Walker was seen in a photo converting a small dog after the crash.

The dog was seen wrapped in a blanket and in the firefighter’s arms.

The crash happened over the weekend on SR-46 in Mims.

Some commenting on social media praised Walker for his compassion for the animal after responding to the crash site.

Firefighters said everyone, including the pup, was doing just fine and no injuries had been reported.

