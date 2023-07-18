Seminole County firefighters battle large house fire at Oviedo home

OVIEDO, Fla. — The state fire marshal’s office is trying to figure out what caused a home in Seminole County to go up in flames.

Videos released by the Oviedo Fire Department show the roof of the home burning as crews worked to battle the blaze.

The fire broke out at a home on Lake Mills Road in Chuluota on Monday afternoon.

32 units from the Seminole County Fire Department and its partner agencies were called in to fight the flames.

Even after it was out, crews stayed there for hours monitoring hot spots.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

