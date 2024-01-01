Seminole County firefighters respond to two house fires on New Year’s Eve

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a busy New Year’s Eve for firefighters in Seminole County who responded to two different house fires.

The latest happened at a home on Valley Drive around 10:40 p.m. in Longwood.

Investigators said the fire started outside of a garage where fireworks had been placed in a wet plastic bag.

The flames then spread to the attic.

Officials said no one was hurt in the fire.

About two-and-a-half hours earlier, firefighters in Casselberry were fighting flames at a home on Colony Drive.

Investigators said the flames came from the back of the home and extended into a shed.

They said hoarding conditions caused it to spread fast.

No one was hurt in the other fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

