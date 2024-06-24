Seminole County hosts ‘Hurricane Action Day’ to educate residents on storm safety

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Seminole County residents are now better prepared to handle a storm.

On Saturday, the county hosted its first-ever Hurricane Action Day.

The Office of Emergency Management held training sessions to show people what to do before, during, and after a storm.

The training included everything from safely using a generator to operating a chainsaw.

“Every storm is different. So, it’s good to have a refresher,” said Seminole County resident Rosanna Rivera. “This is an excellent opportunity. When it’s free and we just came out, and we need to learn. We need to be prepared.”

People who attended also got a free 72-hour emergency kit.

