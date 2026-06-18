Seminole County invests $1.4M in new affordable housing development

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Seminole County are getting access to more affordable housing.

Seminole County is investing $1.4 million to facilitate the construction of 19 new affordable homes along 25th Street near 17-92.

This initiative comes as a recent report identifies the Orlando metro area as the lowest in the nation for affordable housing.

The report indicates a significant disparity, noting that for every 100 extremely low-income renters in the area, only 19 affordable units are available.

County leaders said they believe this project will assist families in achieving their aspiration of owning a home.

Officials intend to finish the 19 homes within 14 months.

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