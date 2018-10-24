Seminole County leaders approve plans to expand Wekiva Island

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - After more than four hours of discussion on Tuesday, Seminole County commissioners approved expansion plans for the owner of Wekiva Island, but with some conditions
The popular destination spot will be allowed to increase its occupancy from 260 to 395 and increase parking to 271 spots.
Residents who live in the nearby neighborhood were against the plan, because of traffic and noise concerns in the area.
A spokesman for Wekiva Island's owners says they are pleased with the outcome.
“They did the right thing. They were presented with all of the evidence. We've tried to address all of the neighbors’ concerns and we feel we have," said Michael Towers.
Commissioners want to see an enforcement agreement with owners for occupancy as well as install additional signage for capacity.
They will also not be allowed to expand the bar or allow motorized rentals.
