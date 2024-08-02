Seminole County leaders urge residents to prepare for possible flooding this weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Seminole County are urging residents to prepare for the threat of flooding this weekend.

Several sites to fill up sandbags are up and running throughout the county.

Bags are being provided, but residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Elsewhere, crews are out clearing drain lines and making sure the low-lying areas like Midway are ready.

Seminole County Emergency Management leaders said the water systems can take several inches of rain.

They are not expecting widespread problems from this storm if it comes this way.

However, they are encouraging people to be prepared.

