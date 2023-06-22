Seminole County lieutenant fired, accused of sending lewd texts to fellow deputy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A longtime lieutenant with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was terminated after he was accused of sending lewd text messages to a probationary detention deputy who worked the jail.

According to the internal investigation’s findings, Lt. Charles Albrecht violated department policy. Albrecht worked for the sheriff’s office for more than two decades.

According to the internal affairs report, on Dec. 16, 2022, Albrecht reached out to newly hired detention deputy, who he knew for seven years, and engaged him in a series of graphic text messages.

The next day, investigators said Albrecht sent a text apologizing to the detention deputy for being so forward and blamed it on consuming alcohol.

When asked if he believed his actions were in violation of sheriff’s office general orders, Albrecht said that if he viewed the violation through the lens of a lieutenant and an employee, then yes, but if viewed through the lens of Charlie [Albrecht] and his friend just having another conversation, “I don’t think I did.”

That response ultimately led to Albrecht’s termination. Under general order, employees are to conduct themselves at all times, both on and off duty, in such a manner as to reflect favorably on the sheriff’s office.

All of this came up during a deposition during a criminal trial for the detention deputy in question after he was fired in March after he was arrested on felony charges.

