Seminole County officials seek help locating missing 11-year-old boy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Officials said Dyvian Lamar Hall was last seen near High Castle Lane and Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood.
Dyvian was seen wearing black pants, a burgundy shirt with white specks and black Converse shoes.
If you have any information of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.
