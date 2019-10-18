  • Seminole County officials seek help locating missing 11-year-old boy

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

    Officials said Dyvian Lamar Hall was last seen near High Castle Lane and Wekiva Springs Road in Longwood.

    Dyvian was seen wearing black pants, a burgundy shirt with white specks and black Converse shoes.

    If you have any information of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories