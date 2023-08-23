Seminole County parents now need to sign permission forms for all school-sponsored events

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Parents of Seminole County Public Schools students will now need to sign consent forms for their students to attend school events.

Officials said the permission form is another effect of the Parental Rights in Education law that went into effect this year. Parents have to fill out the forms for every school-sponsored event before, during and after school.

There’s a Google form parents must fill out for a pep rally this Friday at Lake Brantley High School, which is event-specific.

Another permission form from Crooms Academy lists every event taking place over the entire calendar year.

A district spokesperson said they are trying to streamline the process so parents are not inundated.

Students whose parents do not fill out the permission form will not be allowed into an event or activity.

The issue is impacting not just Seminole County, but districts across the state.

